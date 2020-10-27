In a game shortened to less than 16 minutes due to a thunderstorm, Friendship Christian made quick work of visiting Bell Buckle Webb 34-0 last Friday at Pirtle Field.
The game was scoreless until Friendship scored three times within a 21-second span late in the first quarter and twice more within 1:27 early in the second before the game was called with 8:21 left in the first half.
Don Dunning, who ran for 83 yards on eight carries during the abbreviated game, bookended the scoring with a 34-yard run and, following a blocked punt, a 12-yarder.
Webb lost a fumble following Dunning’s first score and Morgan McGregor converted a 13-yard touchdown run.
After the Commanders recovered a pooch kick, Kolby Gaines’ only pass completion in three attempts went 25 yards to Drew Porter for a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Cornerback John Kane returned an interception 63 yards to open a 28-0 lead 13 seconds into the second quarter.
The Commanders climbed to 6-2 for the season and a final 5-2 in the East Region going into Friday’s 7 p.m. regular-season finale against Stone Memorial. Homecoming ceremonies scheduled for last Friday will be held this week instead. Ironically, it will be a homecoming for former Friendship lineman Greg Norton, who is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
As for the playoffs, King’s is also finished with region play and is 5-2, but Friendship owns the tiebreaker. Middle Tennessee Christian, which has a COVID-related no-contest with Donelson Christian, is 4-1 going into this week’s finale at Webb and will play one fewer game than the others.
