Friendship Christian made a bid to re-enter the East Region race last Friday by handing visiting King’s Academy its first loss of the season 27-21 at Pirtle Field.
The Commanders had to survive King’s’ aerial show as the Lions passed for nearly 250 yards. Two players had at least 100 yards in receptions.
But special teams may have been the key as Neill Kane was perfect on three extra points while connecting on second-half field goals of 30 and 38 yards. In addition, middle linebacker Bobby Owen returned an interception 32 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Drew Porter scored both Friendship offensive touchdowns on a 16-yard pass from Kolby Gaines for a 7-7 tie seconds into the second quarter and a 48 yard run for a 24-14 lead going into the fourth.
Jachin Williams caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Weekley midway through the first quarter to give King’s the first lead. He brought the Lions back with a 67-yard catch-and-run over the middle from Zak Acuff with 3:38 to play.
King’s got the ball back, but Noah Tidwell’s fourth-down sack ended the Lions’ bid for an undefeated season, dropping them to 5-1 for the season and 3-1 in the East Region. The Commanders climbed to 3-2, 2-2 pending a trip to Franklin Grace Christian at 7 p.m. This coming Friday.
Acuff’s 47-yard scoring strike to Clytavious Barnes pulled King’s into a 14-14 halftime tie.
Kane’s 30-yard field goal midway through the third quarter put Friendship in front to stay.
