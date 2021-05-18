KNOXVILLE — Friendship Christian’s road to Spring Fling was cut off two rounds short last Friday when host Knoxville Grace Christian edged the Lady Commanders, 3-2, in eight innings in the Division II XII state tournament.
The Lady Rams scored the winner on a sacrifice fly against Charley Clark, who allowed all three runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. But seven errors made all three scores unearned as Friendship finished a 14-15 season.
Grace took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
Friendship got a run back in the third without benefit of an RBI in the third. Clark’s groundout brought in Deshea Oakley, who scored in the third, with the tying run in the fifth.
Annabelle Cooksey collected three of Friendship’s nine hits. Oakley and Natalie Barnes doubled as each had two hits. But the Lady Commanders stranded six runners in scoring position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.