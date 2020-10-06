FRANKLIN — In a game certain to give defensive coordinators nightmares, Friendship Christian won a 55-46 shootout at Franklin Grace Christian last Friday night.
Though he had plenty of help, running back Don Dunning fired the most salvos for Friendship, rumbling for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. His back-to-back second-quarter scoring runs of 18 and 43 yards extended a 14-12 edge to 27-12. His 57-yard blast to the house in the final seconds made it 34-19 at halftime.
But Friendship never had a large-enough lead to relax as Grace countered with Blake Martin, who managed 284 yards and five scores on 20 carries. He started the second half with a 58-yard touchdown run. His fourth-quarter scores of 4 and 72 yards brought the Lions to within two points both times, the latter at 48-46 with less than four minutes to play.
Drew Porter’s second touchdown of the second half, a 46-yarder with 1:17 left, helped seal Friendship’s fourth win of the season in six outings. The Commanders moved to 3-2 in the East Region and climbed past Grace for third place. The Lions slipped to 4-3, 2-2.
The first quarter was a harbinger of things to come as Martin’s 23- and 57-yard scoring runs sandwiched around Dunning’s 14-yarder as Grace led 12-7.
Kolby Gaines’ 7-yard scoring flip to Caleb Bridges put Friendship in front to stay at 14-12, but it was never comfortable.
Another reason it wasn’t comfortable was Grace quarterback Ashton Kelley, who completed 16 of 26 passes for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Kalan Jones covering 56 and 60 yards.
Friendship’s Morgan McGregor helped keep Grace at bay with a 45-yard scoring run with just over four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
The Commanders will take this coming week off before they travel to Mt.Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field on Oct. 16 to take on Mt. Juliet Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.