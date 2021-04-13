ANTIOCH — Charley Clark threw a one-hit shutout of host Ezell-Harding in a 16-0 Friendship Christian victory last Friday.
Clark struck out five and walked none in four innings.
Elizabeth Miller drove in four runs on a pair of singles and a groundout.
Friendship scored five times in the fourth inning as Miller, Clark, Riese Huckaby, Belle Nokes and Natalie Barnes had RBIs.
Huckaby had three of Friendship’s 14 hits while Miller, Barnes and Kennedy Scharfman also had multiple hits as the Lady Commanders climbed to 6-10 for the season and 6-3 in District 4-IIA.
