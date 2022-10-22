Every year, schools from Wilson County compete in a cooking contest during the Taste of Wilson event.

A few years ago, Dylan Huett was taking part in that contest, competing on behalf of his alma mater, Wilson Central High School. Fast forward to today, and the former culinary student is now the executive chef at Zoya Mount Juliet.

