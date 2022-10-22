Every year, schools from Wilson County compete in a cooking contest during the Taste of Wilson event.
A few years ago, Dylan Huett was taking part in that contest, competing on behalf of his alma mater, Wilson Central High School. Fast forward to today, and the former culinary student is now the executive chef at Zoya Mount Juliet.
Huett indicated that he took over at Zoya four months ago and that the restaurant has been open for about a year. However, before his current position, Huett was in the Air Force. He was enlisted for three years.
“We started doing catering and banquets, but then we decided to enter this event that I actually competed in when I was high school at Wilson Central,” Huett said.
Based on Huett’s Thursday-night menu, it doesn’t appear that those cooking lessons wore off while he was in the military.
“We had char-grilled caesar salad, strawberry basil lemonade and our Mt. Juliet burger, with our signature Mt. Juliet sauce,” Huett said.
While the char-grilled caesar starts off like the conventional salad in terms of ingredients, Huett explained that the heat transforms it into a different dish.
“We grill the salad before we prepare the dish to wilt the lettuce,” Huett said. “Wilted lettuce has a different flavor. Caesar dressing kind of has that sweet taste to it, so it milds that down. Then, the balsamic glaze gives it sweetness. It’s a completely different flavor profile.”
Since taking over at Zoya, Huett has expanded its offerings.
“We have started doing catering and banquets, you know, stuff like that,” Huett said. “We have banquets in-house that we cater too. This weekend, we have Eastern Illinois University football team (to feed). They’re playing Tennessee State University.”
Huett acknowledged that being in a restaurant is all about providing a unique experience for guests.
“We have a Top Golf simulator,” Huett said. “We’ll host birthday parties, but a lot of our guests are just wanting to have a beer or two while they are staying at the hotel.”
Zoya Mount Juliet is located in the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1973 Providence Parkway, in Mt. Juliet.
