Mt. Juliet opened Cedar Creek Greenway at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included more than 50 residents on Friday.
The new greenway connects Charlie Daniels Park with a 125-foot pedestrian bridge that crosses Cedar Creek and follows along the waterway to Golden Bear Gateway, connecting to both the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhoods.
“This is a big improvement for the people who live in Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens, because they now have access to the park without having to drive there and impact our streets,” said Mt. Juliet Public Works and Engineering Deputy Director Matt White.
White also said that residents along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road will be able to walk or bike to Mt. Juliet High School using the greenway.
“When we did a poll for our residents several years ago, they said we should have more parks and greenways, and since then, we have invested in building more greenway trails for Mt. Juliet,” said White.
Cedar Creek Greenway was scheduled to open in late November or early December, but the greenway was pushed back due to the weather holding up the final coat of asphalt.
Mt. Juliet originally was awarded $840,256 for Cedar Creek Greenway’s first phase, with the greenway being funded by federal money through the Federal Highway Administration.
However, White said that the original grant amount was not enough to cover the current construction estimate due to construction cost increases and design challenges.
Last year, Mt. Juliet successfully applied for additional federal grant funding and received an additional $1,273,788.
Once the city moved into Cedar Creek Greenway’s construction phase, Adams Contracting, LLC — a Lexington-based contracting company — won the construction bid.
“We are just so happy that these funds can be used for such a greater purpose,” said Tennessee State Rep. Susan Lynn.
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said that Mt. Juliet has been working on this greenway for more than 23 years.
Justice, who has been a proponent for Cedar Creek Greenway in his district, said that they came up with the idea of developing Cedar Creek Greenway and Charlie Daniels Park in 1999.
“What you see of Charlie Daniels Park is what we drew basically with a crayon,” said Justice.
Justice said that it is so gratifying to see residents walk along the greenway and appreciate all of the hard work that Mt. Juliet has done to develop it.
Mayor James Maness said that everybody — from the Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) to the Mt. Juliet Parks & Recreation Department to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners and more — have played a role in turning Cedar Creek Greenway into a reality. Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said that the greenway is not 100% complete and that the city is working on the project’s second phase.
Mt. Juliet has not yet pursued grant funding for phase 2 of Cedar Creek Greenway, and its design and length have yet to be determined. However, the city plans to connect the greenway to Lebanon Road with phase 2.
