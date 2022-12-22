Mt. Juliet opened Cedar Creek Greenway at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included more than 50 residents on Friday.

The new greenway connects Charlie Daniels Park with a 125-foot pedestrian bridge that crosses Cedar Creek and follows along the waterway to Golden Bear Gateway, connecting to both the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhoods.

