A cathedral has been built inside the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The stage is set for Audience of One Productions’ ”The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Throughout January, the cast and crew have been preparing to bring the story of Quasimodo, Esmeralda and Dom Claude Frollo to life.
With the show opening tonight and running through Sunday, there’s been an extremely fast turnaround from auditions to performing in front of an audience.
The first step for director and Audience of One Productions Founder Angie Dee was to secure the rights to the show and gather her creative team to have pre-production meetings.
“We spend a good 60 hours together before we start, and that includes my music director, myself and if I have choreographers, which I have two in this show,” Dee said. “I always try to take and squeeze every ounce of possibility out of every show. “
Next comes blocking and set design. Blocking is the precise location of actors on stage during a performance, which Dee can’t determine without a set.
“I design the set, draw everything out and start the blocking process,” Dee said. “I sort of like to do the blocking, the lighting design and the costumes at the same time. I start a huge spreadsheet of all of those things, and the characters start to come to life for me a little bit there.”
After all of the building blocks of the show are determined, the audition process can begin.
“Everyone has a different set of talents and gifts and a certain flavor to where only they can bring that character to life,” Dee said. “We actually did a sing-through of the show before we even cast it, just to hear voices, and the cool thing about this show is the absolute passion and love that every player that came to that callback had.”
The entire cast gathered in Dee’s dining room around her grand piano, and from that moment on, they felt that there was something special about the production.
“We all just sang,” Dee said. “We had tears in our eyes, and we just knew that there was something special about this show. There was something special about the group of people that were in that room for this show. Everyone was there because they loved it. They loved the material, the music, the score, the story. I immediately started feeling all the possibilities with the humor within the sadness and the visceral feeling of being in a room with that many great singers.”
Prior to the first rehearsal for the show on Jan. 2, each member of the cast was given a script with Dee’s notes and blocking. Everyone was asked to be off-book by Jan. 8.
“We put legs to the blocking the first week, and we were running act one by the fourth rehearsal,” Dee said. “That’s how amazing this group is. Usually, you have one or two people who are passionate. Then, you have some people who love it but at the same time haven’t nurtured it the way other people have. Every single person in the show has not only nurtured the rehearsal process outside of rehearsal space, but when they come, not only are they prepared, but they’re ready to experience and to try new things.”
Rachel Vanatta is one of stage managers for the production and also performs in the ensemble.
“We (stage managers) are there for all of the rehearsals and helping everything run smoothly throughout the process,” Vanatta said. “As the actors are there learning and working, we make sure they have everything they need and everything is safe there for them. During the shows, we’re organizing things backstage and are in charge of all the props and set pieces and making sure they’re ready to go.”
Stage managers like Vanatta also help actors get on and off stage and also help with help with set changes. Vanatta has also had the extra challenge of balancing being onstage with managing what goes on backstage.
“It’s been quite a ride,” Vanatta said. “It’s a very intricate show with the ensemble being such a big part of of the storytelling. It’s been a lot, doing both, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, and the cast is just amazing. Everyone’s helped each other so much, and been so kind to each other and been so supportive to one another.”
Macy Ruggiero has also taken on multiple roles in the show, both as the character Esmeralda, and as one of the show’s choreographers.
“As the choreographers, we look at the storyline as a whole and see what we can do with movement that tells the story, not just in the scene that’s currently happening but how we can highlight some plot points that people might not see,” Ruggiero said. “It’s really exciting to be on the production team for that, because we are thinking about every angle of the story and how we want certain things to show up. As Esmeralda, I get to actually be in those numbers themselves. That’s a lot of fun, to be able to plug in my own character with the vision of the production team. I get both the vision and the execution of the vision at the same time.”
Bethany Harrison is a member of the show’s choir and does marketing for Audience of One Productions.
“All of the people who are involved in this particular production are veterans at this,” Harrison said. “This was a really quick turnaround. They started rehearsals on Jan. 2, and our show is this weekend. Usually, with our productions we have several months of rehearsals before we put on the show after auditions.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will have performances beginning tonight at 7 p.m. at the Captiol Theatre in Lebanon. Other performances will be on Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m.
