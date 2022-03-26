The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Karissa Rogers, who is a 12-year teacher at Mt. Juliet’s West Elementary School …
Name … Karissa Rogers
School … West Elementary School
Age … 39
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergaten through fifth grade reading/math exceptional education
How long have you been in education? 15 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 12 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Kindergaten through sixth grade special education teacher in Menno, South Dakota
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I learned how to drive a tractor at 6 years old.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading, binge watching TV shows, yard projects, traveling
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Our school is at 108% capacity. I case manage kindergarten through the fifth grade students across 25 general-education classroom teachers.
How would you describe your teaching style? Structured, firm, fast-paced, focused, and fun
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Hands-on activities, reward based, timers, using student learning styles
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Last year, one of my team members was required to teach virtually mid-year. I absorbed her students into my case load. I had to change my methods and approach as how to incorporate her students into my schedule while still meeting all of the student’s various needs.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? West has a true school community. We have developed Houses of West to incorporate student and staff bonding across grade levels.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I come from a long line of educators. Teaching was a natural path.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Seeing the growth of my students from kindergarten to fifth grade academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Meeting the academic, social/emotional, and behavioral needs of each individual student.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Teaching has changed because the students have changed. Teachers must be willing to change along with their students.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The profession is more technologically involved. As the population and community has grown, the school system must also grow to meet the demands of these changes.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? One variable I would like to help with is behavioral challenges. These challenges adversely affect students in both school and home settings.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My uncle, Joe, has been especially impactful in my teaching career. When I graduated from college, he was a principal and assisted in helping me get my first interim position in South Dakota. As I have grown as a teacher, I have continually witnessed him grow as well. He is now a superintendent in Minnesota.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Being chosen as West Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for the second time.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? When a student returns years later and says thank you for helping me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? Hard-working, effective, reliable, trustworthy.
