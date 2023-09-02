After 50 years of being a staple of the Lebanon community, Al’s Foodland has changed hands.
The business was started by Al Carmen, Sr., in 1968. After a brief change in ownership, it was bought back by Al Carmen, Jr., in 1985.
The store was owned by Al Carmen, Jr., until Aug. 1, when the change in ownership became official. Carmen’s son, Jon Carmen, was a part-owner of Al’s Foodland and described the experience of being a part of something his grandfather started as a blessing.
“It was great,” Jon Carmen said. “I really enjoyed it. He (Carmen’s grandfather) said it was in your blood, and it’s just something all of us have always enjoyed doing.”
Jon Carmen worked at Al’s Foodland alongside his father for 21 years.
“I actually got to see people who shopped at the store, their kids come and work for me,” Jon Carmen said. “Then, they grow up, and they have kids and and their own families.
“It’s always been great to have the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts (at the store). I’ve always enjoyed being able to buy local produce from farmers and people in the community. You just develop relationships and friendships with those people.”
The business was sold to Mike Williams, owner of Mike’s Foodland in Westmoreland and Mike’s Food Valu in Red Boiling Springs.
“I was just the right time and opportunity and buyer,” Jon Carmen said. “It all came together for (the sale) to happen.”
Now, the first name on the sign has four letters instead of two. Mike’s Foodland opened to the public in August.
“It’s business as usual right now, and we’re gonna make some changes come October, do some rearranging, reset the grocery section,” Mike Williams said. “All the employees are still here. You got a great bunch of employees. We’re taking care of the customers, and that’s really what we’re focused on, as well as great prices, fresh meat and produce.”
Williams said that former owner Al Carmen approached him after Carmen decided to retire.
“He was looking for a good operator, and we already had two stores, in Westmoreland and Red Boiling Springs,” Williams said. “He wanted to keep the tradition going. He’s been here for 50 years. We wanted to keep the family tradition going.”
While there will be some minor changes, Williams said that one thing that won’t change at Mike’s Foodland is customer service.
“The main thing is we still want to focus on the customer,” Williams said. “That’s one thing we don’t want to get away from is the customer. A lot of stores are getting away from customer service, where you have to check yourself out. We’re not gonna do self checkouts. We’re gonna wait on the customer, take the groceries to the car if they request us to.”
The biggest changes will be the availability of fresh flowers and a hot bar inside the store, as well as an expansion of the grocery section.
Just like the Carmens, the Williams have a long family tradition of operating stores.
“My dad ran a store, and I was raised in the store since I was 5 years old,” Williams said. “My grandfather and my great-grandfather also had country stores back in Bethpage. My dad, he sold out, and I had the opportunity to buy our competitor out in 1986. We’ve kind of grown from there.”
Williams’ son, Colby Williams, is the latest in a long line of grocers and has watched the business grow.
“It feels good,” Colby Williams said. “I’ve been part of it ever since I was a little kid. It’s good to see it grow.”
