The holidays are almost upon us, but before we get there, I’ve got to suffer through Halloween.
And yes, I said suffer.
Don’t get me wrong ... I love a good holiday. I love Easter. I love July 4. I love Thanksgiving, and oh my goodness, do I love Christmas. I love it so much that I’ve already started playing Christmas music and can’t wait to get my tree up.
But before we get there, I must get through Halloween and all the scary, spooky, shocking stuff that comes with this holiday.
First off — the scary movies … is it just me, or have the only movies produced since COVID been horror movies? I can’t watch television anymore without a horrifying trailer being shown of a killer chasing a young girl through the woods.
And don’t even get me started about my Netflix selections — one chilling movie after the other with dead people dripping blood from their eyes. And right now, if you head to the movies, Jamie Lee Curtis is once again dealing with Michael Myers and his crazy, killer self.
Seriously, what is wrong with people? Who goes to see these movies?
It’s not me … never.
I close my eyes even when the movie trailers come on television, because once I see it, I can’t unsee it. That means that the next time I’m home alone, I’ll see it, behind the shadows, in every corner of my house. That’s when I turn on the music and all the lights, let the dogs jump on the bed and remind myself over and over ... it is just a movie, and there isn’t a creepy dead girl calling my name from behind my closet door.
And then, there are the scary costumes … and by scary, I mean the grown adults wearing costumes. When I used to take my kids trick-or-treating, I would wear jeans and a sweatshirt. But these days, everyone dresses up — mom, dad, the kids and even the family dog.
And if you are dressing up for your child, that’s cute. But if your kids are not with you, then, why are you in a costume … especially a Michael Myers one unless you intend to kill me. Although arguably, you will never get the chance, because I’ll die of a heart attack the moment I see you holding that knife.
And finally, the haunted houses … again, why? Why? Why do you want to pay money to walk through haunted woods, in the black of night, with scary people jumping out and grabbing you? My children love haunted houses, but I won’t even take my garbage out at night for fear of someone attacking me, much less would I pay you to do it.
Honestly, just writing this article is giving me extreme anxiety, so I’m just going to close my eyes and hope that when I open them that creepy dead girl has gone away and that Hallmark Christmas movies have finally started.
