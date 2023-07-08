BJ'S WHOLESALE 1

BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to open in Mt. Juliet by October.

 Submitted

The opening of the long-anticipated BJ’s Wholesale Club in Mt. Juliet is fast approaching, and has city management and citizens excited.

“If you look at the landscape of Mt.Juliet, our last census was a little (more than) 39,000 people,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “Back in the day when we got a Kroger, it was a big deal. We have reached the point in our city’s timeline where people are begging for these wholesale stores.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.