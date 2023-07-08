The opening of the long-anticipated BJ’s Wholesale Club in Mt. Juliet is fast approaching, and has city management and citizens excited.
“If you look at the landscape of Mt.Juliet, our last census was a little (more than) 39,000 people,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “Back in the day when we got a Kroger, it was a big deal. We have reached the point in our city’s timeline where people are begging for these wholesale stores.”
BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming to the Providence Central development along Interstate 40 and Adams Lane and is expected to open by October.
“It’s exciting, because a lot of folks are looking for these larger, warehouse-type grocery stores where you can buy more in bulk,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “Not only homeowners but a lot of the business community prefer to buy things in bulk. A lot of our residents here in Wilson County have been having to go to other counties and other cities (to go to) Sam’s (Club) and Costco to buy these things. Now, they won’t have to do that. They’ll be able to shop in their own county.”
When they heard that BJ’s Wholesale Club was coming to Mt. Juliet, city management was looking forward to it.
“We’re very excited about it, especially in a time like today where, economically, the country is struggling,” Beasley said. “(BJ’s Wholesale Club) still wants to come here and provide a business like that. People are going to flock to the shop, and they’re going to spend a lot of money. They have good gas deals. They have great wholesale foods as well.”
Because people will be able to shop at a wholesale store within Wilson County, BJ’s Wholesale Club should have a positive economic impact.
“You keep your sales tax dollars local and in the county,” Martin said. “That helps all of our county resources. It helps our city resources. The hope is that we’ll continue to get these kinds of stores and these kinds of services to where our residents don’t have to travel outside their own county to get these things.”
Construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club has gone vertical.
“There will be a 3,411-square-foot tire center, a 12-pump gas station, and just under 97,000 square feet of sales floor area,” Beasley said.
The only other BJ’s Wholesale Club in Tennessee opened on June 14 in La Vergne.
BJ’s Wholesale Club will also create additional jobs in Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.
“I want to say it’s like a couple hundred jobs, maybe 200-250 jobs for full and part time,” Martin said. “It’s probably close to 200 people working in the interim just to build the store.”
Even during construction, the store is benefiting Mt. Juliet economically.
“A lot of the materials, concrete, gravel and rock are purchased locally within our county or within the Middle Tennessee area,” Martin said. “It’s definitely a benefit economically even in the construction phase. A lot of these construction companies are local. A lot of them are from out of state and they’re shopping here. They’re eating here and staying in local hotels. Anytime you get an economic development retail project like this, it’s definitely a good thing for your city from start to finish and beyond.”
