From the bottom to the top

The two lowest seeds from the regular season battled it out for the Lebanon Church League championship last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center with No. 6-seed St. Frances Cabrini defeating No. 7 College Hills Church of Christ, 63-55.
With the victory, the league will donate $500 to Compassionate Hands on behalf of St. Frances Cabrini. Compassionate Hands is a homeless ministry which works with local congregations to provide shelter at night during the winter months and offer services the rest of the year to combat systemic issues of homelessness.
Back to basketball, all seven St. Frances players scored at least six points in a balanced attack. It extended a four-point halftime lead on a flurry of fastbreak points from Justin Manning and Josiah Smith, who led his team with 13 points.
On the other end, Charles Stewart, the league’s second-leading scorer during the season, scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half for College Hills. Sean Simmons swished in four 3-pointers for his 12.
Earlier, Bethlehem Church of Christ knocked off undefeated and top-seed Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church 58-54 after rallying from a six-point halftime points. Bethlehem slowed down Pickett Rucker’s fastbreak attack and went in front for the first time with less than 10 minutes to play.
Forward Colton Gaines dropped in 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute on his way to 13 points. Mark Sandoval led Bethlehem with 25 points. Point guard Keshawn Abston poured in 19 for Pickett Rucker.
Bethlehem then ran into St. Frances, which moved into the finals with a 64-57 win in a reversal of the 2019 championship game. Smith sank a couple of quick 3-pointers early in the second half which grew St. Frances’ three-point halftime lead to 14.
Bethlehem cut the margin to five with a couple of minutes left, but no closer. Sandoval scored 32 points while Zach Santana led St. Frances’ balanced scoring with 16 from the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.