Divid Abdelshahid’s senior year at Green Hill High School is going to look a little different.
This summer, Abdelshahid and 30 other high-school seniors from across Middle Tennessee entered into the Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning Program. Throughout the year-long program, students will earn high-school class credit and work at least 10 hours a week at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas sites.
“One day, one of my teachers said that we’re going to have people come in and talk to us about the medical field,” Abdelshahid said. “Ascension came and told us that they have a program for us, and we can come and work in the hospital and get experience and at the same time get paid. They told us that it would be a great opportunity, and they told us we can have it as a class in high school. So, they made it easier for us.”
The visit from Ascension wasn’t the first time that Abdelshahid had thought about entering the medical field.
“I’ve been wanting to go into the medical field since middle school, so when the opportunity came to go work in a hospital, it was like the best thing ever,” Abdelshahid said.
Part of the reason that Abdelshahid wants to go into the medical field is because of his family.
“We came from Egypt, and in Egypt, we didn’t really have opportunities to work in the medical field,” Abdelshahid said. “A lot of my cousins are doctors and pharmacists and all that. I want to be like them, because they’re role models for me. Since I came to America, I just wanted to work in the medical field and help people out.”
Abdelshahid was told by his high school that as a member of the program, he can leave school early and go to work and Ascension.
“They require 10 hours a week,” Abdelshahid said. “We can go work throughout the week for two hours, or four hours. On the weekend, you can work six hours or more if you want.”
Last week was Abdelshahid’s first week in the work-based learning program.
“After I graduate, I’m applying to college,” Abdelshahid said. “I’m going to try to go to medical school and become a doctor. With medical school, you need to have volunteers. It seemed like a good opportunity to go work there, get the experience and the hours.”
