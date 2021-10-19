Late Saturday night in the American East, and the college football things had gone wacko from northwest to southeast, epitomized in little bursts of fluorescent yellow.
Way up on the Palouse in Pullman, Wash., the fluorescent yellow appeared in a stream, in one of the weirdest Gatorade showers in the long, trite history of Gatorade showers. It feted a 34-31 win on a touchdown with 90 seconds left that clinched no titles, sent the winner to 4-3 and the loser to 3-4, and did not qualify as a goose-bumpy upset. It rained upon Washington State Coach Nick Rolovich, who had just finished Game 11 of his two-season Cougar career, just getting going.
Back down in the Great Smoky Mountains in Knoxville, the fluorescent yellow appeared in a dot, in a practice-range golf ball Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin held up and claimed as a warped souvenir. It had joined the slew of items some Tennessee fans had hurled onto the field with 54 seconds left in a tight game, just after an unfavorable but accurate ruling on a fourth-down spot. The creepy deluge sent cheerleaders fleeing and included a container of mustard that was yellow but more of a standard yellow — and, if even partially full, wasted of the great gift to humanity that is mustard.
On a Saturday on which No. 2 Iowa had come back to Purdue-tinted earth and to 6-1 ... and a stormy LSU up and beat Florida, 49-42, to quell any chitchat about whether Ed Orgeron, that head of one of the great national championships ever only 21 months ago, might continue coaching next week ... Washington State players poured on Rolovich while there’s a chance he might not (continue coaching next week).
That’s because the state of Washington has a public health mandate about state employees getting vaccinated, and Rolovich — the highest-paid state employee — remains unvaccinated, and there’s a deadline coming Monday when a committee may or may not get to Rolovich’s case in its pile of reviews of religious exemption requests.
Now normally, American standards stay very clear on such situations. If there’s a question about a coach and that coach is 7-0, then the question subsides and even undergoes a mazy rationalization process. But in Washington state, the committee will work blindly, without knowing identities of subjects. Plus, these times are not normal as you may have heard and, besides, Rolovich has gone from 1-3 to 4-3, which makes things as translucent as all Gatorade.
Just as it’s reasonable to assume the committee deliberations will not include any grousing about that season-opening loss to Utah State, it’s also reasonable to ask: Might the shower have come in homage to a farewell?
A reasonable questioner did ask.
“You think I set that up?” Rolovich said to the reporter.
No, the reporter replied.
“I don’t understand the question then,” said Rolovich, who then effused about his players and their life experience and said: “I’m going to come to work tomorrow and get ready for BYU. This is not in my hands.”
Rolovich does work in America’s foremost religion, that of football, which fills sanctuaries like Neyland Stadium in Knoxville with impressive numbers of worshipers like the 102,455 of Saturday night. Long-starved for victory after a decade in the wildernesses of the standings of the 2010s, they had come following a sudden reawakening, the Volunteers’ thumping wins over Missouri (62-24) and South Carolina (45-20). Then they had roared through 59 hairy minutes with No. 13 Ole Miss.
As the 60th began, and Mississippi led 31-26, and Tennessee faced fourth-and-24, quarterback Hendon Hooker threw to tight end Jacob Warren and gained 23, leading to a spot and a review of that spot. The verdict left some witnesses certain enough of doom to throw stuff, apparently oblivious to the fact that the Volunteers retained their timeouts and Ole Miss might just respond with one of the worst time-killing drives in human history, which it did.
Soon Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. fielded a punt and surged up the right sideline thrillingly for 40 yards and darned-near full-on glory, and the Volunteers stood 47 yards from victory with 27 seconds left. They got to the 21 while Hooker, who transferred from Virginia Tech, got hurt, and Joe Milton III, who transferred from Michigan, got in, but then Milton lost track of time and ran out of bounds at the Ole Miss 8-yard line to close matters.
That left Kiffin, who once coached that season at Tennessee (2009) before abandoning it for Southern California, to make what looked like a fine catch of a flying plastic something on his walk out, and to address the matter with the rare value he offers to the sport at large: humor. He spoke of seeing projectiles “filled with some brown stuff,” while reckoning, “I don’t think they’d waste moonshine on me.”
It also left Tennessee and the SEC to hit the boardrooms and address the matter in the coming days, with the SEC already issuing a statement that “under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt a game.”
It was is an opportune time to remember that the United Kingdom snuffed out its hooligan malaise of the late 20th century with such tactics as full-crowd videotaping and lifetime stadium bans for misbehavior. Meanwhile, as usual, there are decisions to be made indoors, while the remedy for the dreariness of those decisions will come outdoors, in the coming football games.
Eleven teams remain unbeaten, six in the Power Five, unless you want to count unbeaten Cincinnati, the Group of Five monster with the No. 3 ranking. It’s a testament to the Bearcats’ fresh prominence that their 56-21 ravaging of UCF counted as an afterthought. Michigan State has gone to 7-0 and Michigan could follow against Northwestern next Saturday, meaning the two of them would make quite a Halloween accentuation in East Lansing on Oct. 30.
Both Oklahoma Big 12 teams remain unbeaten, and Oklahoma State has just gone to Austin and sent Texas into further reel if not to disbanding of football operations, and Georgia looks better than everybody, with a reminder that Alabama has not disbanded football operations even with that one loss of Oct. 9.
And, in the grand recent Pac-12, tradition, that league of pretty topography and crazy football has gone full parity, the kind that prevents College Football Playoff berths, of which the league had none the last four seasons. Arizona State looked like a candidate and stood 5-1 and led 21-7 at halftime at Utah, but trailed 35-21 by the end after a quarterback with a sterling name, Cameron Rising, led drives of 75, 68, 67 and 82 yards, the Utes going 4-for-4 on second-half possessions.
UCLA looked promising early but then lost to Fresno State and Arizona State, and Arizona State looked promising but then lost to Utah, and Utah looks promising but has those losses to BYU and San Diego State, the latter 33-31 in three overtimes on Sept. 18. Oregon looked mighty promising in upsetting Ohio State on Sept. 11, but then lost at Stanford, which looked promising but then lost to Arizona State, leaving Oregon State atop the Pac-12 North until it lost on Oct. 9 to Washington State, whose head coach might have to depart midseason with a three-game winning streak.
Now Oregon (5-1) will go play UCLA (5-2) this coming Saturday in the Rose Bowl, where the Rose Bowl sunlight is a recuperative yellow.
