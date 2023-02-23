The Lebanon City Council voted to approve restrictions on front-yard parking in ward 2 and ward 3 despite objections expressed by the city mayor, council members and citizens.
The council passed the change, which will alter the Lebanon Zoning Code, by a 3-2 vote. Ward 2 council member Fred Burton was not present at the meeting.
“A lot of people worked hard on this for a long time,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “I’ve struggled with it throughout the entire process, and I really disagree with the ordinance. I’m more of a conservative thinker. I believe in a limited government, and I really believe that when we start telling people where they can park their car on their private property is overreaching.”
There is a standing rule where people cannot park on the street, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) says that people cannot park on the sidewalk. Bell believes that an additional restriction on parking in yards will cause additional parking problems.
“I know this happens in a few places, but placing a rule on thousands of people I think is too much,” Bell said. “It’s going to be difficult to enforce, as the staff has discussed, and I really believe this is causing a problem where a true problem does not exist.”
Ward 3 Council Member Camille Burdine said that there had previously been a similar rule in the city’s zoning code.
“This has gone through planning one time, and then, we pulled it so we could amend it and get it done the right way,’ Burdine said. “It’s something that we’ve been discussing for some time based on a lot of complaints that I have received, and Fred has as well. We’re trying to do what our constituents want us to.”
Ward 1 council member Joey Carmack doesn’t believe the government should be involved in where people can park on private property, and he voted against the change to the city zoning code, alongside ward 6 councilor Phil Moorehead.
“I disagree with it as well with all the issues that I’m having in ward 1 with parking on the street,” Carmack said. “They can barely get two cars in a driveway. Some of them have to park in the yard to keep from getting cited for parking in the street.”
Lebanon resident Charles Smith spoke on the issue during a public hearing and called the change to the Lebanon Zoning Code an overreach by the government.
“Telling people what they can and can’t do on their own property, short of it being completely illegal, is an overstretch,” Smith said.
The change will currently only affect wards 2 and 3.
“We’re bringing it back to try it out at least in ward 3 and ward 2, where we’re having quite a bit of problems,” Burdine said.
