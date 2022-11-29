Gail Ford Purkett, 77, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Clarence Gilmore and Edna Massey Gilmore; her first husband and father to her children, Tony L. Ford; and her brother, Glenn Gilmore.
Gail is survived by: her husband of 14 years, Rod Purkett; son, Anthony Ford (and his wife, Teresa); daughter, Connie Ford Hitt (and her husband, Jay); grandchildren, Chase Ford, Kenley Ford, Riley Grace Ford, Jaycie Hitt, Cody Hitt, Caden Hitt; step-sons, Mark Purkett (and his wife, Jenn), Timothy Purkett; step-grandson, Cruz Purkett; sister, Judy Johnson (and her husband, Ron); along wit several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Purkett was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her passion in life was the active role she played in attending all activities involving her precious grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and until the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon). Pastor Rodney Duckett will officiate the service.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Chase Ford, Cody Hitt, Caden Hitt, Jay Hitt, Mark Purkett and Kent Flory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
