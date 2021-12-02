Gail Lavonne Carter Demonbreun, 67, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Survivors include: devoted sons, Kenyatta Demonbreun, Dr. Kahlil (Dr. Christine Scott) Demonbreun; mother, Lilia Carter; granddaughters, Ashlyn Sheppard, Kenna Torrence, Kara Demonbreun, Kiaya (Aaron) Demonbreun-Walters; siblings, Denise (James) Hambrick, Larry (Yon) Carter, Garry (Candy) Carter, David Carter, James Carter, Sr., Michael Carter, Maurice Jennings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The lie-in-state will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at Corona First Baptist Church, located at 2703 Harkreader Road in Mt. Juliet.
The eulogist will be pastor James Hambrick
Interment will be conducted at Evans-Hill Cemetery in Hermitage.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. 615-444-4558
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.