GALLATIN — Gallatin walked off with a 9-8 bottom-of-the-ninth win over Lebanon on Tuesday.
The Lady Devils led 3-0 midway through the third inning before Gallatin scored six in the fourth to go up 8-4. Lebanon whittled the margin until a three-spot in the sixth produced an 8-8 tie.
Sarah Kizer and Lilly Beth Waddle each drove in two runs for Lebanon.
Kizer had three hits and Jordan Bush and Aly Dickerson two each as the Lady Devils outhit Gallatin 13-11.
Dickerson pitched 42/3 innings and Karlee Wright 32/3 for Lebanon as they combined for eight strikeouts.
Watertown edged 5-4 at UppermanBAXTER — Upperman’s four-run third inning was just enough for the Lady Bees to hold off Watertown 5-4 on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers had just scored three times in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead.
Watertown got one back in the sixth but no more despite outhitting Upperman 9-4.
Alie Tunks homered in the third and drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers as she and Brittni Allison each had two hits.
Lady Bears rally for 15-4 win over HendersonvilleMT. JULIET — After spotting Hendersonville an early lead, Mt. Juliet rallied for a 15-4 Senior Night win over Hendersonville on Tuesday.
An error helped Hendersonville as the Lady Commandos scored three times in the first inning.
Mt. Juliet came back with three in the second and took the lead with five runs in the third. Gabby Faccadio’s RBI single broke the deadlock and run-scoring doubles by Brilee Sayer and Cali Hughes stretched the lead.
Taylor Haymans overcame the rough start to pitch five innings, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out four.
Sayer had three of Mt. Juliet’s nine hits while Hughes and Faccadio each finished with two hits.
Legrand long ball caps Green Hill comeback winHENDERSONVILLE — Emily Legrand’s two-run homer capped a top of the seventh inning which saw Green Hill score four times Tuesday night to overtake Beech 5-3 at Veterans Park.
Keeton Brown and Reagan Frost opened the inning with singles and moved up on a passed ball. Maliyah Wilkins’ groundout to third scored Brown to bring the Lady Hawks within 3-2.
Lillie Buckley’s bunt single plated Frost with the tying run. Legrand’s blast came on a full count with two outs.
Sophia Waters allowed six hits in a seven-inning complete game for the win.
Legrand drove in three runs, the first of which came in the sixth to begin Green Hill’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit, on three hits. Frost and Samantha Zapton each had two hits as the Lady Hawks had nine safeties.
Brentwood spoils Lady Devils’ Senior NightLebanon celebrated Senior Night on Monday. But for Brentwood coach Erica Powell, it was homecoming as the Friendship Christian graduate returned to her hometown and watched her Lady Bruins turn back the Lady Devils with an explosive seventh inning in a 15-8 victory.
The Lady Bruins never trailed after jumping to a 4-0 first-inning lead.
But Lebanon posted consecutive two-spots in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to come within 9-7 before Brentwood put the game out of reach with six in the seventh, finishing with 17 hits.
Lebanon belted 10 hits, including a fourth-inning home run by Lily Beth Waddle and a sixth-inning blast by Aly Dickerson. Karlee Wright had three hits and Waddle two.
Dickerson pitched seven innings, striking out eight.
Though it wasn’t their final home game, Lady Devil seniors Casey Fox, Addie Grace Porter and Landry Dixon were honored.
Many teams in all sports have had their senior nights before the final game, sometimes even the first game, because games are constantly being canceled because of the pandemic.
Powell and Lebanon’s Jody Atwood were on the faculty together at Friendship and Atwood replaced Powell as Lady Commander softball coach.
In addition to Powell, it was a homecoming of sorts for Lady Bruin seniors Indy and Emily Cockrill, who were born in what is now called Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Indy Cockrill homered in the first inning. Her twin pitched the full seven innings.
Friendship holds off Nashville Christian comeback 7-6The outs ran out on visiting Nashville Christian on Monday as Friendship Christian clung to a 7-6 victory.
The Lady Commanders led 7-2 through four innings before Nashville Christian rallied for a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Elizabeth Miller drove in three Friendship runs, including the game’s first on a first-inning double. The Lady Commanders scored four in the third with Miller and Riese Huckaby driving runs. They tacked on two more in the fourth.
Natalie Barnes doubled twice and drove in two runs for Friendship while leadoff batter Deshea Oakley singled twice.
Charley Clark weathered the late Nashville Christian comeback, allowing 10 hits and a walk while striking out four. Just four of the Lady Eagles’ runs were earned.
