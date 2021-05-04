BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Mid-South Conference announced its 2021 women’s tennis All-MSC teams and individual honors on Friday.
Cumberland senior tennis players Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Jessica Hernandez were named first team All-Mid-South Conference, it was announced last Friday.
Garijo Garrido earned first team honors for the fourth time in her career while Hernandez was named first team for the second time.
Garijo Garrido was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on March 29 after winning three singles and three doubles matches in the week prior. She boasts a 13-2 duals match singles record and 12-4 doubles record.
She also won the ITA Southeast Regional Singles and Doubles Championship this fall.
Hernandez adds to the list of her accolades that includes ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Champion, ITA All-American, ITA Rookie of the Year, and two-time Mid-South Conference Player of the Week in 2018-19.
Cumberlands (Ky.) swept the individual awards with Tomomi Nagao being named the MSC Men’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, Laura Marie earned MSC Freshman of the Year Honors and Chin Tan was named MSC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year.
Five Phoenix men earn All-Mid-South accoladesBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Adrijan Hržić highlighted the Cumberland men’s tennis players on the All-Mid-South Conference team as the only Phoenix on the first team as announced last Friday.
Hughes N’Goma and German Suarez were named second-team and Dan Slapnik Trost and Jackson Vaughan earned honorable mention accolades.
Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Martin Barbier was voted by the conference coaches as the MSC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year while Bethel’s (Tenn.) Joao Okano was voted MSC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year. Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Suresh Ramamurthi was voted as the MSC Coach of the Year by his peers.
During the regular season, Adrijan Hržić garnered Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honors one time in his freshman campaign.
He posted a 14-3 singles record and a 11-4 record in doubles.
The Phoenix lost in the Mid-South Conference finals match to the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders and have to wait until the national qualifiers are released today to see if they will make an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
