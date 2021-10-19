Services for Garland Nunley, 67, were Saturday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Mr. Horace Nunley, Jr., and Izella Nunley; mother-in-law, Hester Pauline Robertson; father-in-law, Donald Edward Word; sister, Brenda Corder; brothers: Steven Craig Nunley, Horace W. Nunley; sister-in-law, Tonya Nunley; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Oldham Jr., and Ray Thompson.
Survivors include: his wife, Jacqueline Nunley; two children, Quintez (Tiffany) Nunley, Marquita (Antonio) Woodmore; nine grandchildren, Keshan, Quindaesha, Marguaja, Ja’Marian, Aniya, Jadah, Quinderious, Santonio, Kihley; one great-grandchild, Drayson; brothers and sisters, Sally Oldham, Billie Jean Thompson, Roy (Betty) Nunley, Willie (Sammie) Nunley, Hoarce (Tamara) Nunley; devoted nephews, Casey Nunley, Malachi McGowan (aka “Uncle Baby”); sisters and brother-in-law, Gina Davis and Carl (Virginia) Pennington; special friends, Neal Shipper, Charles Moss, Robert Beard, Don Rollins, William McGowan, Mindy Bryant, Avante Parks; and a host of relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.