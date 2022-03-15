Graveside service for Gary S. Haskins will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Donald Owens officiating.
Mr. Haskins, 64, of Lebanon, passed away on March 13, 2022, at Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on Sept. 13, 1957, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Harold and Judy McFarland Hearn Haskins.
He retired as a deputy from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department after 34 years of service.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Ewen Haskins.
He is survived by: his wife, Lisa Ewen Haskins; three children, Jennifer Haskins, Gary (Jessica) Haskins, Jr., Alyssa (Chase) Dillard; and six grandchildren, Zane Fields, Hailey Fields, Laura Dillard, Jaxton Dillard, Gary Haskins III, and Emma Haskins.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
