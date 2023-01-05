On Dec. 23, neighborhoods in the northeast quadrant of Lebanon were affected by a gas outage.
During Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting, the root cause of the gas service failure was reported to include the downgrade of a 4-inch pipe in the northeast quadrant in 2001 to a 2-inch pipe, and the isolation of the regulation station at the dog park.
Steps to ensure that a failure of the natural gas service of this scale won’t happen again have already begun. After discovering the underlying issues during the root cause analysis, the next step for the utilities department is to restore the Greenwood Natural Gas Regulation Station back to a 4-inch pipe from a 2-inch pipe, and to install a new regulation station at the corner of Hartmann Drive and West Main Street.
Lebanon Utilities Director Margaret Washko said that the reason the pipe at the Greenwood regulation station was initially downgraded in 2001 was that it was experiencing frequent leaks.
“There were several of what we call pinch points that we were looking for initially,” Washko said. “When everything looked okay with the system, all of our pressure regulator stations were all fine. We checked some of the main valves just to make sure that area still had gas, and everything was fine.”
The utility department took a step back and looked at what else could be causing the issue. The station at the dog park was slated to be taken out of service and abandoned, so they turned it back on.
“We still had 50 pounds of pressure on the gas line to it, and that’s how we augmented the supply and then got the natural gas flowing right away,” Washko said. “When we researched everything, that’s when we found the 4-inch that had been downsized, and there was a regulator station that was also removed in 2016.”
Washko does not expect any issues to stem from upgrading the Greenwood pipe, and there had been no issues with the pipe prior to the gas service failure in December.
After the flow of natural gas was restored in the area, utility crews continued to work to ensure that residents in the area had gas and that their pilot lights were relit.
“My first instinct when I got the call that the natural gas service was not reaching an entire quadrant in the city of Lebanon was to get it fixed as quickly as possible,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “I was in constant communication that morning with the City of Lebanon Utilities Department, getting updates on getting the natural gas back flowing at full capacity. I appreciated the Lebanon city gas crews working from the early hours to fix the issue and until 10:30 p.m. that evening going door-to-door to help residents relight their pilot lights.”
While there were multiple rumors circulating regarding the cause of the gas service outage, Bell indicated that the city did not run out of gas, and no one turned off any gas valves.
Several other members of the city council commented on the natural gas service failure during reports at the meeting, including ward 1 city councilor Joey Carmack.
“I certainly was not happy about the situation,” Carmack said. “However, I communicated with Mayor Bell during the crisis to ensure natural gas was restored to neighborhoods in ward 1. I am grateful for the Lebanon city employees working to help restore the natural gas. We have a good plan to prevent this from happening again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.