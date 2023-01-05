GAS OUTAGE 1

The results of a root cause analysis regarding the Dec. 23 natural gas service failure were reported at Tuesday evening’s Lebanon City Council meeting.

 Abbey Nutter/ Lebanon Democrat

On Dec. 23, neighborhoods in the northeast quadrant of Lebanon were affected by a gas outage.

During Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting, the root cause of the gas service failure was reported to include the downgrade of a 4-inch pipe in the northeast quadrant in 2001 to a 2-inch pipe, and the isolation of the regulation station at the dog park.

