Gayle Locke Kennedy, 78, of Franklin, went to Heaven peacefully on July 28, 2023, after a year-long battle with her health at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Gayle was born on July 12, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Nick and Dorothy Locke of Lebanon.
She graduated from Powell High School in Knoxville in 1963 and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Gayle married her late husband, Murdoch McCorvey Kennedy, Jr., in Lebanon in 1972. They lived in Monroeville, Alabama, and raised a family there until his passing in 1989. In 1991, Gayle moved back to Tennessee with two of her sons, Lee and Wes. From 2013 to 2023, Gayle split her time between Franklin and Center Point, Texas, where she had many friends.
Most important to Gayle was her faith in God and love for her family.
She was an avid Texas two-stepper and loved spending time with her family, fishing and traveling.
Gayle was a tough and respected businesswoman, who successfully guided the administration of several businesses, including her late husband’s telephone company (Monroeville Telephone).
She had a natural acuity as an entrepreneur and real estate investor. Gayle used her success to bless the lives of countless people across the country. She had a kind and giving heart and was a friend to all she met. Her zest for life and positive attitude was an inspiration to many. She lived and loved immensely and will be missed in her passing but never forgotten. She has left a legacy that is worthy of the life she lived.
Gayle is survived by: her brother, Nick Carter Locke of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; sons, Lee Locke Kennedy of Franklin, Wesley Laine Kennedy of Nashville; step-sons, M.M. Kennedy III of Monroeville, Steven Andress Kennedy of Monroeville; eight grandchildren, Bush Fletcher, Ward Fletcher, Watson Fletcher, Locke Fletcher, Cates Fletcher, Hastings Fletcher, Jack Fletcher, Fletcher Kennedy; and one great-grandchild, Alma Jo Kennedy.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Nick Locke and Dorothy Locke; husband, Murdoch McCorvey Kennedy, Jr.; and grandson, Stevens Kennedy.
Gayle’s wishes were for a celebration of life to be held at Leiper’s Fork Distillery in Franklin on Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tributes will begin at 4 p.m., and the celebration will begin at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freedom and Whiskey Foundation, benefiting Special Operations Veterans. Those donations can be mailed to 1718 General George Patton Dr., Brentwood, Tennessee, 37027, or can be made online at https://leipersforkdistillery.com/freedom-and-whiskey/.
