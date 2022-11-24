Genét Clum

Genét Clum passed away on Nov. 12, 2022.
She was born on March 3, 1962, in Lebanon, the daughter of Charlie and Gay Churchwell.
Genét earned a college degree in graphic arts and also earned her realtor license.
Genét was married to Jim in 1980, and they were married for 42 years.
Their son, Zachary, was born in 1983.
Genét was also a military wife and mother, Jim (who served from 1989-2018) and Zachary (currently serving since 2004), so she had endured many sleepless nights with worry.
She also had to take care of everything around the house when her husband was deployed.
Genét had many friends both in Mississippi and Lebanon.
Genét enjoyed her family and friends and had never met a stranger.
Genét and her husband were both saved and gave their life to Christ in 2001.
Genét was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Churchwell (who died in 2020).
She was survived by: her husband, Jim; son, Zachary; three grandsons, Gabriel York, Landon Clum, River Clum; mother, Gay; her brother, Chris (Christy); along with aunts, uncles, neices, and cousins.
The family will be having two services — on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Compel Church (located at 820 Church Road in Southaven, Mississippi) and one on Monday at 5 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ in Lebanon.
The family is requesting no flowers. If anyone would like to make a donation to one of the family’s favorite charities, they can give to www.smiletrain.org (which helps children born with a cleft palate).
