Funeral services for Geneva Ezzell Thomas will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Bryant Chapel at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mike Potts and Rev. Ryan Bennett officiating.
Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Thomas, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 17, 2023, at American House in Nashville.
Born on July 17, 1939, in Belmont, Mississippi, she is the daughter of the late Floyd Alto and Ouida Pearl Parish Ezzell.
She was very proud of her humble beginning, being the daughter of the sharecropper, of which her great work ethic was attributed.
She loved gardening, canning vegetables, and raising iris.
She was a very active member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church, where she was very involved in Stephen Ministries. She was also a vital part in setting up the archives at the Spain House.
She worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the accounting department.
Following retirement from the state, she went to work for the Wilson County Assessor of Property.
She and her late husband, Carlton, both were very instrumental in the development of Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center. They both worked endless hours acquiring and restoring buildings and artifacts.
Miss Geneva was the main reason for the success of the Century Farm Program in Wilson County. She spent countless hours helping families research and fill out their paperwork to receive that designation.
She was a member of the Fiddlers Grove Foundation and the Wilson County Fair Board.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 59 years, Carlton Thomas (on Jan. 11, 2020); and three brothers, Preston Ezzell, Kenneth Ezzell, and Charles Ezzell.
She is survived by: two children, Lisa (Ronnie) Waynick, Tony (Michelle) Thomas; four grandchildren, Geneva Grace (Tony) Woods, Jacob Wade Waynick, Jesse Lee Thomas, Wesley Harrison Thomas; great-grandchildren: Annabelle Rose Woods, Rosalie Grace Woods, Gabriel Gage Woods; two sisters, Ouida Boulton, Lottie Thorn; along with several nieces and nephews.
Recently, a flower was planted in Fiddlers Grove in honor of Miss Geneva. It should bloom during this year’s fair.
Memorials may be made to the Fiddlers Grove Foundation by mailing those to P.O. Box 1203, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
