Geneva Ezzell Thomas

Geneva Ezzell Thomas

Funeral services for Geneva Ezzell Thomas will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Bryant Chapel at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mike Potts and Rev. Ryan Bennett officiating.

Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.