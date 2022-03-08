George Craig Griffin, 95, passed away on March 4, 2022.
He is survived by JoAnn Griffin, his wife of 74 years.
He was an amazing man, who many will miss.
George retired from Ford Glass Plant in 1989 and was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Arnold and Eula Griffin; sister, Johnnie; brothers, James, Winter, Phillip; grandson, Rodney Garrett; and great-grandson, Austin Garrett.
He is survived by: his children, Patricia Garrett, Judy Caldwell, Sandie Perry, Kay (Dennis) Buchanan, Mike (Robin) Griffin; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Craig Evans officiating. The interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, with Tony Butler, Troy Blythe, Wes Ezell, Shane Blythe, Ray Griffin, and Jimmy Hodge serving as pallbearers.
The visitation was held on Monday from noon until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to Alive Hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
