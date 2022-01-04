George F. Harbaugh, 83, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.
He retired as control-room operator for Neville Island Concrete in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and after moving to Tennessee, he was a carpenter.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Linda Lee Finnell Harbaugh, and two brothers, Dennis and Francis Harbaugh.
He is survived by: his son, Ron (Bernadette) Harbaugh; grandchildren, Gena Harbaugh, Tyler (Destiny) Harbaugh, Quintin Harbaugh, Jessica Harbaugh; great-grandchildren, Tristan Harbaugh, Brayston Harbaugh and Lincoln Harbaugh.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Immanuel Baptist Church, with pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
