George Jackson Schutt passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
George was born in 1935 to parents Clem and Callie Mae Schutt in Nashville.
George was proceeded in death by: his wife, Francis Lambert Schutt; parents, Clem and Callie Mae Schutt; and sisters, Peggy Duty, Helen Mitchelle and Ann Sneed.
George is survived by: one sister, Virginia; his two sons, Kevin Schutt, Chris Schutt; grandchildren, Jacob Schutt, Jerad Schutt, Caleb Schutt; granddaughter, Marilyn Cave; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from North High School, George proceeded to become the warehouse manager at Tennessee Valley Electric Supply Company and worked there for 42 years.
George was a life-long member of the Lutheran church.
George loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
George loved his beagles and coon hounds and was a breeder of doves.
George was also a coach for Little League Baseball for 15 years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
