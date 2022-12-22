George Rohr — beloved son, tolerated brother and tremendous friend to all — passed away at age 63, on Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Lebanon of natural causes.
George debated at Grissom (Alabama) High School and at the University of Alabama, where he made many life-long friends.
He worked for 31 years for Boeing and retired in 2014.
He enjoyed his retirement years, visiting with friends, herding cows, wood-working, and building complicated model airplanes.
He was a life-long sports car enthusiast and enjoyed browsing the car sale magazines to select the model he knew that he would never buy.
George was also a beloved, “fun” uncle and will always be remembered for his pirate impersonations (complete with parrot on his shoulder) and for introducing Harry Potter to his nephew and niece.
He is survived by: his mother, Nancy; his brothers and their wives, Jim and Kathy, Mike and Elaine; his nephew and his wife, Alex and Tori; his niece, Kate; his ex-wife, Vicki Folsom; and his fiancé, Laura Gremillion.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no memorial service, but whenever his friends and family get together, it is hoped that they will offer a toast to his memory and remember the good times that he was a part of.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.