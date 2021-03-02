Georgetown | 10 | 0 | 9 | 0—19
Cumberland | 0 | 0 | 7 | 0—7
First quarter
Georgetown—Nick Conley 5 run (Chris Cline kick), 8:23.
Georgetown—Cline 30 FG, 1:06.
Third quarter
Georgetown—Safety. Derek Wellman tackles runner in end zone, 14:09.
Georgetown—Jake Johnson 25 pass from Hunter Krause (Cline kick), 10:39.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 7 run (Austin Nunley kick), 3:30.
Team statistics
| Geo | Cumb
First downs | 19 | 14
—Rushing | 5 | 9
—Passing | 10 | 2
—Penalty | 4 | 3
Rushes-yards | 39-73 | 46-169
Passing yards | 235 | 46
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 18-34-1 | 9-27-0
Fumbles-lost | 5-3 | 4-2
Penalties-yards | 8-81 | 10-117
Punts-avg. | 7-38.6 | 8-35.2
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Georgetown: Isaiah Cobb 12-41, Nick Conley 8-30, Hunter Krause 3-8, Bryson Cobb 1-7, Jake Johnson 1-6, Xavier Abernathy 3-3, Darius Barbour 1-3, Team 3-(-11). Zack Dampier 7-(-14). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 27-127, Brandon Edmondson 5-44, Bret Robinson 3-10, Riley Darden 1-7, Kaleb Witherspoon 2-2, Team 1-(-8), Avery Harris 7-(-13).
PASSING—Georgetown: Hunter Krause 9-19-1—154, Zack Dampier 9-15-0—81. Cumberland: Brandon Edmondson 4-17-2—26, Avery Harris 5-10-0—20.
RECEIVING—Georgetown: Jake Johnson 6-89, Isaiah Cobb 3-58, Darius Barbour 5-41, Noah Kremer 1-22, Anthony Maggard 1-16, Nick Conley 2-9. Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 5-28, Ian Hafner 2-14, Alex Valdez 2-4.
