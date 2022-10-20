STATESBORO, Georgia — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death on Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta, and a young woman had flown on the single-engine Cessna to nearby Savannah and back on a date, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald. He said that the plane landed safely on the return trip to Statesboro.
The woman “got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,” Futch said.
Aliyu was a sophomore enrolled at Georgia Southern University, school spokeswoman Melanie Simon said.
A pilot and co-pilot had flown the couple, said Capt. Todd Hutchens of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He said that deputies were sharing information they gathered with the FAA and NTSB.
“Nobody is really at fault or anything,” Hutchens said. “It was an accident.”
