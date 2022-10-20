STATESBORO, Georgia — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death on Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.

