Georgia Mae Waddell Swain, age 90 of Lebanon, formerly of Brentwood, TN, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Bedford Waddell and Nina Elizabeth Stone Waddell; husband, James Isham Swain; brothers, Thomas Waddell, Paul Waddell, and Buford Waddell; and sisters, Dorothy Cherry and Colleen Highers.
She is survived by daughters, Sherrie (Tom) Wallace and Jenny Swain; brother, Kenneth (Lynn) Waddell; sister, Olyne Lehning; grandchildren, Emily Wallace and Adam Wallace; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Swain was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and previously attended Otter Creek and Harpeth Hills Churches of Christ in Nashville. She retired as Branch Secretary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9- 11 a.m. in the Partlow Chapel.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mrs. Swain's memory to the College Hills Church of Christ Children's Ministry or to Healing Hands International.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.