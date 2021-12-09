Gerald Reese Johns, 56, of Henning, departed this life on Nov. 30, 2021, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.
Gerald was born in Lebanon, the son of the late Geraldean and Theodore Lackey Johns.
He worked for Dematic Corporation as a conveyor-belt installer.
He loved the outdoors and making things. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as doing carpentry and mechanical work.
He is survived by: his wife, Tiffany Johns of Henning; his beloved companion, Blue of Henning; one son, David Garrett of Ripley; two brothers, Robert Johns of Gordonsville, Sam Johns of Gordonsville; four sisters, Susie Frances Johnson of Bradenton, Florida, Debra Clifton of Lebanon, Viola Goddard of Lebanon, Loretta Scheuer of Syracuse, New York; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Mary Demps; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Christopher and Faye Demps, Mack and Katie McCluskey. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chelsea Larson, Axel Garrett, and Maci-Harper Garrett, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers — Jerry Johns, Doug Johns, Johnny Johns, Dan Johns, Mark Johns — and one sister, Alene Johns.
The family has honored his wishes for cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville.
