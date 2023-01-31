The Mt. Juliet Police Department unveiled its new police headquarters to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners at a workshop held last week.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department presented sketches and 3D renderings of the new 45,500-square-foot facility to the city commission.

