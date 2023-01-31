The Mt. Juliet Police Department unveiled its new police headquarters to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners at a workshop held last week.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department presented sketches and 3D renderings of the new 45,500-square-foot facility to the city commission.
The new police headquarters would have the patrol unit, the evidence unit, the records unit, a briefing room, and a court/community room on the first floor, the command and support unit, the dispatch unit, the investigative unit, a training room, and an emergency control center (ECC) on the second floor.
James Kennon, the principal architect for Architect Workshop, said that the new facility would face Charlie Daniels Parkway, while the current police headquarters and the two annex buildings would be behind the new police headquarters.
“We went into our new building with durability, frugality, and functionality in mind,” said Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department indicated that its future headquarters is expected to serve Mt. Juliet’s projected growth by 2040. The city is projected to grow to more than 64,000 residents by then.
“Our new facility would be something that is safe and long-term, but also a building that meets the needs of the community,” said Chandler.
Costs for the new police headquarters is estimated to be between $26.3 million and $29.4 million.
“I personally find this price range to be ridiculously high, but it is where the construction industry is today,” said Kennon.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor Bill Trivett expressed concerned about the equipment and the technology of the new building, such as lighting.
“There’s always the good-better-best model when we look at the technology of the facility, and we want to know if it will have the equipment that matches today’s age,” said Trivett.
Kennon said that the Mt. Juliet Police Department, its architect team and its construction team has not yet considered which types of technology and equipment to use for the new police headquarters. He said that the last thing that the city commission wants to do is come in and agree to have the facility built between the estimated range of coast and have it constructed at a builder-grade level.
Trivett also said that the city commission wants to make sure that the equipment of the new facility is ground level and also wants to make sure that the equipment would be more cost effective for Mt. Juliet in the long run.
“If we go with air handlers in the equipment, and have an air-cooled chiller down on the ground, it makes more sense because these types of equipment provide better and smarter technology and makes the building more cost effective on our bill,” said Trivett.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department, along with its construction team and architecture team, indicated that this facility would be built in a range of 16 to 17 months.
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said that Mt. Juliet could put the new police headquarters into its 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
“Once we know the guaranteed maximum price, we will figure out what to budget for the facility,” said Hire.
