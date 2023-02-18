It was an emotional moment for Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto as he signed his name on a flag that’s traveling to Nashville to show his support for an act that would provide services for firefighters living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
“I thought about what has happened to bring this to life, but it was also a proud moment to know that here’s a chance to give back and to do something for somebody that has already given so much to us,” Hutto said.
The 303 Project was formed with the goal of raising awareness about the Dustin Samples Act, which will go before the Tennessee legislature. The act will move to the Tennessee State Senate and House floors next week.
Samples was a firefighter out of Cleveland who committed suicide after dealing with multiple stressful calls on the job. He was unable to get the help he needed, which led to him taking his own life.
“Our jobs are very stressful, and we unfortunately get to see some of the worst things,” Wilson County Firefighters Association Vice President Colton Young said. “What we’re trying to do is make it to where we can provide the assistance to our members to get help so they can have a long, prosperous career in fire service and can go back to their family and be happy.”
One of the things that the act would do is require fire departments to set up protocols and standards following a traumatic call that would provide mental help to the firefighters involved.
“To show support for A Walk for Dustin and the Dustin Samples Act is a big deal,” Hutto said. “We as citizens don’t realize the things that they are engaging in in their environment. They see things that we can never dream of. There is definitely compassion for these people, not only for their bravery, but for them to do what they do and see the things that they see and then learn to cope with that.”
Wilson County public officials gathered together to sign the flag emblazoned with the name of the 303 Project. There are three flags traveling amongst firefighters associations across the state that will convene in Nashville to be seen in the Capitol.
“I think it really brings a level of that profession to a height of awareness that the public needs to have,” Hutto said. “I think sometimes they may view those people as getting to drive on a big truck, or maybe they don’t go on too many calls because they don’t have that many fires. There’s probably all kinds of perceptions about them, but I think this (project) gives a view of what they live through every day.”
Young said that there is a stigma that because firefighters are supposed to be heroes, the things that they see aren’t supposed to affect them.
“I really learned the stress that firefighters go through,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Firefighters these days do more than just fight fires. When they go out on a call, they’re going to help someone who’s in a bad situation. The things they see, the things they deal with, it’s not the best time for people, and that will wear on you after a while.”
Wilson County District 6 Commissioner Beth Bowman said that one of the most important factors of the project is bringing awareness to the daily experiences of firefighters in the line of duty.
“I think we all at some level recognize that our firefighters are heroes and that they are the ones that rush in and save lives,” Bowman said. “I think it takes a moment to recognize what they see day in and day out in their line of work in that they respond to some of the most tragic and horrific situations that are life and death.”
Bowman felt hopeful when she signed the flag that the project and legislation could provide helpful coping mechanisms.
“One loss of life is too many,” Bowman said. “If we can put any measures in place that prevent any firefighter from taking their life again because of the stress and the impact of their job, that’s really the hope of what this legislation would provide.”
