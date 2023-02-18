It was an emotional moment for Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto as he signed his name on a flag that’s traveling to Nashville to show his support for an act that would provide services for firefighters living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“I thought about what has happened to bring this to life, but it was also a proud moment to know that here’s a chance to give back and to do something for somebody that has already given so much to us,” Hutto said.

