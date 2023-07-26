Over the past few years, home planting of fruits has been huge.
One of the fruits that I get the most calls on is apples.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
When we go to the garden center, we see large apple trees and automatically start thinking about what we would do with them. Our thoughts run from apple pies to apple butter to cooked apples. We don’t think about the maintenance that will be required to harvest our first fruit.
It will also take around 4-6 years to have our first good harvest. Apples can be plagued with diseases and insect pressure if we don’t carefully research before we purchase our trees. We have cultivars that show some resistance to apple scab and the rusts, and these are usually the ones we encourage first-time gardeners to purchase.
Apples require full sun with well-drained soil. If you are looking in your lawn for a place to plant an apple tree, go dig a hole and fill it with water. If the water was still there the next day, then apples would not do well in that site. The water needs to drain freely from the hole.
We generally plant apple trees between 20 and 30 feet apart for standard apple trees. Dwarfing rootstocks will lower that spacing, and if you decide on a dwarf rootstock, you can get away by planting them around 10 feet apart. If you purchase a tree that is grafted on to a dwarf rootstock, then you can expect the tree to be reduced by around 70% of its normal size.
When selecting cultivars, it is important to try and research those with disease resistance.
Many of the cultivars of apples that we are familiar with, such as Honeycrisp, Fuju, and Granny Smith don’t have much resistance to disease. I generally discourage people from buying these cultivars.
If you are looking for cultivars that will reduce your spraying, look for Liberty, Freedom, Enterprise, and Arkansas Black. Many of the cultivars that were developed up north just don’t like being grown in the heat and humidity of the south. We have many localized heirloom choices that do well in the south, so do your research before you purchase any cultivars for your home garden.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
