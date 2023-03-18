MJHS Dismissal 1

Dismissal has become a traffic and safety issue for Mt. Juliet High School due to unsafe practices by motorists.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Mt. Juliet Police Department and Mt. Juliet High School administration are coming together to address potentially unsafe conditions created by drivers not following dismissal protocol.

Law enforcement says that the issue at MJHS has gotten progressively worse throughout the school year. Complaints from the community include parking in nearby neighborhoods, students parking at nearby businesses to avoid parking on campus, and increased pedestrian traffic that in turn increases congestion in the area.

