Services for Gilbert Joseph Wright, 73, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, James E. Wright and Beatrice Harper Wright; wife of 36 years, Mary Lee Wright; daughter, Frieda Wright; and two grandsons, Ashael Bynum and C.J. Bynum.
Survivors include: daughters: Ashley Lee Bynum of Lebanon, Felicia Wright of Lebanon, Priscilla Talley of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Tocordy Burnley, Shan-Tara Burnley; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Vitela (Teacher), Sara (Chip) McDonald; brother, James (Christean) Wright; loving sisters-in-law, Billie (Barry) McKinley, Peggy Seay, Audrey Sparkman; sons-in-law, Leonard Bynum, Sidney Bynum; devoted cousin, Hazel Chumney; god-daughters, Cariyan Allenisha McKinley, Nakita Whitmore; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements.
