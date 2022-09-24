I said, “Oh geez … is that a propeller? Please tell me that is not our plane. It looks a hundred years old.”
Caroline responded, “How fun … it’s a baby plane. They’re actually safer than regular planes because they can glide going down if the propellers go out.”
I answered, “That’s not a thing. You’re just saying that to keep me calm, and you actually just made it worse. I’m going to need a drink … and a rosary. Is there a chapel in this airport?”
And that’s how girl’s trip 2022 began. But if I’m being truthful, they all start like this. I’m the more anxious one of our friend group, but I’m always pretending to be more courageous and fun than I truly am. So months ago when we planned the trip, 36 hours of flying, three planes and landing on a runway right between the ocean and a cliff seemed somewhat doable.
“Are you sure,” Caroline asked. “I know how you can be.”
I responded, “What ... I’ve been doing better on our trips.”
Caroline answered, “You have been. But last time there was that moment where you thought man eating goats were a thing and then ran right into a swarm of bees trying to get away. You tend to panic.”
I said, “Those goats were definitely aggressive, and nobody died from the bees because I always carry Benadryl. You’re welcome.”
So we booked the trip, and now, we were walking single file on to the tiny propeller plane. And when I say tiny, I mean like they weighed our luggage and left some on the tarmac kind of tiny.
“How long is this flight,” I asked.
Caroline responded, “Fifty minutes … we won’t die in 50 minutes.”
I retorted, “Again, that’s not a thing. We can definitely die in 50 minutes. Did you see the pilot? He was older than this plane.”
Caroline said, “You’re doing that thing you do where you panic and are now scaring the children in front of us.”
I answered, “They need to be scared, because this is really really scary.”
And for the next 50 minutes, I could barely hear the screaming cries of the children over the beat of my racing heart and the deafening propellers that ironically were right outside of my window seat.
When we finally landed, I thanked the good Lord, wiped my tears and put on my sunglasses.
“You did good,” Caroline said. “Three planes, three take-offs and three landings and you only scared a handful of children this time.”
I responded, “I know. Let the adventures begin.”
But nothing too adventurous or that a Benadryl can’t fix.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
