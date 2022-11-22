Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry in Lebanon helps feed hundreds of families each month and will be giving away food that could assist with Thanksgiving meals until 11:30 a.m. today.

While Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends, it’s also a time to give back to the community. For people in need during the holiday, there are several organizations in Wilson County that are offering help.

Lebanon

