When some people think of a songwriter’s night, they think of Saturday evenings spent in a coffee shop.
When Mt. Juliet resident Donna Driver was thinking about songwriter’s nights during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she made it into a story.
“All the theaters were shutting down, and everybody was looking for fun and interesting ways to still create theater virtually,” Driver said. “I’m an actress and director, but on top of that, I’m also a novelist. So, I came up with a crazy idea to write a musical book and record it as a full cast audiobook.”
Now that the theaters are open again, “Songwriter’s Night” will premiere on stage at the Keeton Theatre in Nashville next Saturday.
“It’s absolutely thrilling,” Driver said. “It’s one thing to hear something in your head and have an idea of what it will sound like, but when other people start speaking your lines and singing your songs back to you, it’s a very exciting thing. Watching them interpret it their own way (is exciting) too, because, sometimes, they don’t do it the way it was in my head, but it’s funnier or it’s better.”
Before the stage show, the audiobook brought “Songwriter’s Night” to life.
“In summer and fall of 2020, we had actors come in one at a time and record their lines and songs, and we put it all together and published it in early 2021,” Driver said. “It kind of listens like a radio play with narration. But Caleb Dinger, who was the composer who worked with me on that project, and I always wanted to put it on stage once the theaters reopened. That had always been our plan.”
This isn’t the first musical that Driver has written. In 2012, her children’s western musical “Don Coyote” was performed at the Keeton Theatre.
“Songwriter’s Night” has a longer soundtrack than “Don Coyote,” with 14 songs.
“I’m writing for adult voices, and they kind of resemble country music songs,” Driver said. “Working with Caleb was definitely fun, because he’s an extraordinary musician and songwriter who took the lyrics and melodies that I gave them and made them really, really fun tunes.”
When “Songwriter’s Night” was greenlit for the stage, Dinger was performing with the United States Navy band. Driver enlisted the help of Jane Thompson to add three more songs to the stage show.
“The majority of the play happens in one night, so it follows what a real songwriter night looks like in the way that one person at a time is going to get up and sing the song that they wrote,” Driver said. “I based it off of experiences like that, of going to open mic nights and even book-writing-critique nights. I made it into a comedy, because the evening’s always interrupted by people showing up or wanting to do different things ... and then some of the people in the group aren’t really good at writing songs. Some of the thoughts are very silly, because they’re like, not good songs.”
The show follows the pattern of going around the circle of songwriters to give everyone a turn to perform their piece.
“It was challenging, but it was a fun challenge,” Driver said. “I had a very clear idea in my head. Each character does at least two pieces, so I wanted (the songs) to sound like them. Like my character, Odetta, she sings kind of more story-style songs. Think of “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” that kind of song that’s telling a story, and it’s kind of funny. Whereas my main character, Trish, her songs are more romantic in style. My leading character, Lyle, he sings more straightforward kind of country pop songs. It was fun to create a sound that resembled each character.”
