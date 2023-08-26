A year after her passing, Lebanon resident Nina Gardner is coordinating a blood drive alongside Blood Assurance to honor her mother’s passing.
The blood drive, hosted in Martha Gardner’s honor, will be hosted at Demos’ in Lebanon on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Throughout Martha Gardner’s fight against myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), her daughter, Nina Gardner, was able to see how vital blood donations are.
“That blood gave her life for seven months,” Gardner said. “For seven months, she got to see my son graduate from fifth grade. She got to hang out with him and say goodbye to him.”
In March of 2021, Nina Gardner’s mother called her to tell her that she couldn’t breathe.
“By the time I got her to the hospital, she was going into heart failure, because she didn’t have enough blood in her body,” Nina Gardner said. “Her blood count was only at 4.3.”
Nina Gardner’s mother was given a blood transfusion. Later, a hematologist took a look at Martha Gardner’s blood under a microscope, before she underwent a bone marrow biopsy to confirm the diagnosis of MDS.
“After she started chemo, it was just so hard on her body,” Nina Gardner said. “She couldn’t eat. She would have sores that would come up in her mouth. I had to bribe her with strawberry soft serve ice cream to get her to take her regular medicine on top of being able to do her chemo.”
After the first couple of rounds of chemo, Martha Gardner became blood transfusion and infusion dependent. In August of 2021, she went to the hospital, where it was discovered that her renal system was shutting down.
“She was dying,” Nina Gardner said. “You can’t function without your renal system. Every bit of blood that they were putting into her was just coming right back out of her.”
Martha Gardner passed away on Aug. 31, 2022.
Nina Gardner donated blood through Blood Assurance a few months ago, and that’s how the idea of the blood drive began to come together.
“With Blood Assurance, they keep the blood local, so more than likely people that donated with Blood Assurance, their blood is what helped save her as long as it did,” Nina Gardner said. “It just is a very selfless act. For every pint of blood that you donate, you save three lives.”
After donating blood herself, she reached out to Blood Assurance account manager and donor recruiter Trudy Cody.
“She reached out to me and wanted to see if we could do a blood drive in memory of her mom,” Cody said. “We do memory drives. We do honor drives. We do regular blood drives. We do whatever we can do to help people understand why we do the blood drives. It’s important. People need it.”
