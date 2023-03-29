After an accident on Old Murfreesboro Road took the lives of her daughter, her daughter’s fiance and her grandson, the only thing that has gotten a Lebanon grandmother through her grief is the knowledge that her grandson is saving lives through organ donation.
“We had a family member that
was an organ donor, so that’s what made us decide for Jayden (Lackey, her grandson) to be an organ donor,” Ginger Minor said.
five-month-old grandson, Jayden Lackey, was in the back seat of the car when the vehicle crossed the centerline. It hit an embankment before striking a tree. Soon after, Jayden’s 19-year-old parents, Cali Minor and Tobey Lackey, were pronounced dead.
“It’s been horrific,” Minor said. “My daughter and her fiance both passed away. Jayden was on life support for several days. Then,
we decided for him to be an organ donor. They kept him on the machine to keep his organs running, and they were able to give his heart, his kidney and liver to three different people. He’s already saved three people, and there’s a possibility of four.”
Jayden’s walk of life at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital took place on Thursday night. Doctors and nurses lined the halls as he was wheeled through the hospital and as his family followed him to the operating room.
“You’re in such pain of losing the ones you love, but you just try to keep in mind that at the same time that you’re grieving, letting your baby go, somebody else is on the other side rejoicing because they’re getting that organ to save their baby,” Minor said.
Knowing that Jayden’s organ donations have saved lives has been a comfort to Minor and her family.
“It’s the only thing that’s gotten my family through,” Minor said. “That’s the only thing. It’s made me realize how important organ donation is. I want to do everything I can to raise awareness of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.