Jayden Lackey 1

After an accident that took the lives of Cali Minor (at right) and Tobey Lackey (at left), their family made the difficult decision for their son, Jayden Lackey (middle), to become an organ donor.

 Submitted photo

After an accident on Old Murfreesboro Road took the lives of her daughter, her daughter’s fiance and her grandson, the only thing that has gotten a Lebanon grandmother through her grief is the knowledge that her grandson is saving lives through organ donation.

“We had a family member that

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.