Gladys Gwendolyn Martin Carter, 89, of Jasper, passed away on June 4, 2022, at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Gwen was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in Cairo Bend to Harry Burton Martin, Sr., and Gladys Marie Griffin.
She was the granddaughter of Joe L. Martin and Francis Almedia Bradshaw and James Edward Griffin and Minnie James Shorter, all of Wilson County.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her sisters, Varis Fay Martin (Jimmy Taylor), Marjorie Doris Martin (Lewis Captain), Minnie Lou Martin (Johnnie Clark); and by her brothers, Harry Burton Martin, Jr. (Irene Keatts) and Joe Henry Martin (Wanda Gray).
She is survived by: her husband, Bobby Carter of Jasper; her sons, Brad Carter (Betty Harrison) of Orlando, Florida, Dale Carter (Dawn Van Buren) of Old Hickory, Rick Carter (Darlena McDade) of Jasper, Daniel Carter (Rachel Gorham) of Jasper; her daughter, Lee Ann Carter (Mitch Frazier) of Murfreesboro; her grandsons, Brad Carter, Jr., of Orlando, Dylan Carter of Jasper, Wesley Carter of Jasper, Ollie Carter of Jasper, Harry Carter of Jasper; and granddaughters, Amanda Carter Constantino of Orlando and Sarah Carter of Old Hickory.
Gwen grew up in Lebanon, attending Lebanon High School, where she graduated in 1950.
She attended Cumberland University in Lebanon and then attended what was then Middle Tennessee State College, where she met Bobby Carter. She and Bobby were married on Dec. 29, 1953, in Lebanon.
They lived in the Peabody College apartments in Nashville while Bobby completed his degree. They then moved to Jasper and lived in the Belk upstairs apartment for a year until moving to 7th Street. They then purchased the Moyers farm and moved to their current house on Summertown Road in Jasper.
Gwen was a member of Jasper First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes for several years and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing the piano and working in her flower garden.
Gwen worked in the Marion County Courthouse for many years, alongside her husband Bobby, who was elected as the trustee and served from 1958-1994.
She was one of the founders of the Jasper History Museum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jasper Regional History Museum by mailing those to P.O. Box 655, Jasper, Tennessee, 37347.
The family will have visitation on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. (CST) at Tate Funeral Home in Jasper.
A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3:15 at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper with pastor Greg Steele officiating.
Pallbearers are Chase Frazier, Dylan Carter, Wesley Carter, Ollie Carter, Daniel Carter, Rick Carter and Mitch Frazier.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tate Funeral Home in Jasper.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tatefh.com.
