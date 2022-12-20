Glenn B. Grisham

A long-time Pentecostal preacher, elder Glenn B. Grisham of Lebanon, died at the age of 92 at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Quality Care Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon with his family around him.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. Elders Roger Grisham and Steve Enoch will officiate, and his niece, Carolyn Grisham Butler, will sing. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

