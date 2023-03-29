Gloria Harper McDaniel, 85, of Mt. Juliet, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home, just a mile from the house she was born in.
Born on May 31, 1937, in Mt. Juliet, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Calhoun Harper and Maude McDonald Harper.
She was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Gloria spent time as a stay-at-home mother, actively involved in her children’s school, the Mt. Juliet Little League park where her son played baseball and where her husband coached, supporting her daughters’ musical interests by taking them to piano and vocal lessons, and being a Sunday school teacher and leader at her church.
She was a talented seamstress, who often made dresses for her daughters and worked professionally at times.
She worked at Southern Woodenware in Nashville in the 1950s and again in the 1970s after it relocated to Mt. Juliet. She also worked at the Wilson County Trustee’s Office for many years until her retirement.
After her retirement, Gloria, along with her husband, spent 18 of the most selfless and rewarding years of her life as the primary caregiver to her disabled granddaughter, Kristi, who filled her heart with so much joy.
Gloria was preceded in death by: three sisters, Eva Mae Edmondson, Hazel Gray, Victoria Harper; two brothers, Rufus C. Harper, Jr., James Harper; and son-in-law Michael Wayne Erwin.
She is survived by: her husband of 66 years, Raymond McDaniel; her children, Karen Erwin, Larry McDaniel, Diane (Bryan) McFarland; six grandchildren, Doug McDaniel, Kristi McDaniel, Shelby (Jeremy) Lee, Ashlee McDaniel (Russ Garlow), Lindsey Erwin, Meagan McFarland; great-grandchildren, Macy (Tyler) Lee Stancill, Madelyn Lee, Makenna Lee, Layla McDaniel, Lincoln Stucki, Jay Garlow, Aayla Garlow, Ronin Garlow; and great-great-grandchildren, Charly Stancill and Ella Stancill.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rich Tiner officiating. Interment will be held in LaGuardo Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers include Jeremy Lee, Melvin Harper, Scott Harper, Jonathan Gray, Chris Harper and Ron Spry. Honorary pallbearers are Doug McDaniel, William Harper, Matt Melvin, Brian Gray and Randy Jenkins.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
