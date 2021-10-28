Gloria Murray, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on October 25, 2021.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, James and Lucille Lehew; brothers, Curtis Gene Lehew, Robert Green Lehew; and sister, Doris Hayes.
Gloria is survived by: her son, Chad Murray; daughter, Kristi Spencer; grandchildren, Cheyenne (Jayden) Newman; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Ward) Winfree.
She was a member at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet and a visual field technician at the Eye Center for more than 20 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Graveside services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Billie Friel will officiate.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700, www.partlowchapel.com
