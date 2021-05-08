Golden Bears boot Blue Devils 4-1

MT. JULIET — Following a scoreless first half, Mt. Juliet scored a 4-1 win over Lebanon in District 9-AAA soccer action Wednesday.
The Golden Bears’ first score came when Mt. Juliet goalie Sage Dobson, a Cumberland-signee, got off a long punt which bounced over Lebanon’s keeper.
Vinnie Lounsbury scored midway through the second half and Kaden Phillips 10 minutes later.
Levi Muraira broke the shutout for the Blue Devils when he converted a Sean Redmond assist with just over six minutes to play.
Jonathan Dubon connected for Mt. Juliet with less than 30 seconds to play.
Lebanon returned to action Thursday with a 2-0 Senior Day loss to visiting Green Hill.
Blue Devil seniors Patrick Flannery and Carlos Hernandez were honored at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.