GLADEVILLE — A decade long winning streak in a rivalry includes plenty of blowouts.
But Mt. Juliet’s 10-7 win over Wilson Central, while it was the Golden Bears’ 12th straight over the Wildcats, was a rock-em, sock-em defensive affair which came down to the final seconds Friday night.
Mt. Juliet had first crack at scoring after getting the ball on a punt at midfield. The running game gave the Bears first and goal at the 10 before a holding penalty backed the visitors up to a 33-yard field goal by Connor Kowalski for a 3-0 MJ lead.
Central made a bid to score when Tristan Lewis hit Ezra Widelock deep down the middle into Mt. Juliet territory. The Wildcats reached the Mt. Juliet 11-yard line before Collin Gleaves intercepted Lewsi’ pass at the 11.
The Bears reached their 47 before Conlin Baggott covered the final 53 on a sweep down the right sideline for a 10-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Lewis was picked off again on the first play of the second quarter when Matt Delfendahl returned the interception to the Central 13. But a bad snap on third down in shotgun formation moved the ball back 14 yards to the 25, just out of the range of Kowalski, who was just short from 43 yards, leaving the score 10-0 going into halftime.
The Wildcats struck on their first possession of the second half. Ezra Widelock took a Lewis screen pass 45 yards down the left sideline, breaking tackles on his way to Mt. Juliet’s 22. Lewis faked right, rolled left and flipped 7 yards to a wide-open Clayton Duke in the end zone to bring Central within 10-7 less than three minutes into the second half.
The teams settled into a series of punts.
Wilson Central stopped Mt. Juliet on fourth down. The Bears later converted a fourth down.
The Wildcats got the ball on their 11 on a punt with 40 seconds to play.
But linebacker Manny Marshall extinguished Central’s final flicker with an interception which he returned down the WCHS sideline to the 4.
A kneeldown later, the Bears escaped with a 4-0 record, 2-0 in Region 4-6A Central’s two-game winning streak snapped as the Wildcats fell to 2-3, 1-1.
Next week, Central will travel to Calvin Short Field to take on Gallatin. Mt. Juliet is scheduled for homecoming/senior night at Elzie Patton Stadium against either Maplewood or Spring Hill.
Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.
